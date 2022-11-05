Star India table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal has been recommended for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by the selection committee while the likes of Lakshya Sen (badminton) and Anshu Malik (wrestling) find themselves in the Arjuna Award list. The 40-year-old Sharath Kamal has had an amazing 2022, winning four medals at the Commonwealth Games -- three gold and one silver.

It is important to note that Sharath is the only athlete to be recommended for Khel Ratna Award this year. Sharath Kamal is also a two-time Asian Games medallist.

Sharath Kamal will be the second table tennis player to get the Khel Ratna after Manika Batra.

For the Arjuna Award, a total of 25 names have been recommended including Lakshya Sen, Nikhat Zareen, chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor. It is important to mention that no cricketers have been recommended for the Arjuna Award this year.

Lakshya Sen had won the men's singles bronze medal at the World Championships last year. He also finished as the runner-up at the All England Open. He was also a part of the gold-winning men's badminton team at the Thomas Cup.

He then won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in men's singles event and he also took home the silver medal in the mixed team event.

Pugilist Nikhat Zareen had won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and before that she had won the yellow metal at the Istanbul World Championships.

