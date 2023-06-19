A viral video of dog playing footvolley with human beings is going viral on social media. In the clip that has surfaced online, the dog could be seen teaming up with a man against two during the game. Among the impressive things in the video are the excitement of the animal while playing the game and the precision in making the passes to partner. The dog seems to have adapted to the game beautifully as it doesn't miss to observe the opponents' moves keenly when the ball is in their court.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

Without a surprise, the video melted the internet. "Awwwwwww," wrote a user while another wrote, "This is so cute."

"Oh my god the best day" and "looks more interesting when you play it with a dog" were some of the other comments on the video.

Talking about world sports, the Indian football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium to clinch the 2023 Intercontinental Cup title. India rode on a goal each from skipper Sunil Chhetri and winger Lallianzuala Chhangte to win the final game on Sunday night.

On the other hand, Italy sealed a third-place finish in the Nations League finals on Sunday, with a 3-2 win over disappointed hosts the Netherlands.

Advertisement

In cricket, India recently suffered a 209-run loss at the hands of Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval. The Pat Cummins-led side is currently playing Ashes against England while India are set to tour West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.