Sports For All (SFA) announced the launch of the SFA Championships 2024-25 across 10 cities in India and will feature over 150,000 participants from more than 7000 of India's best sporting schools. Students will compete in 31 sports across all the centres. The SFA Championships will also be going to Nagaland (Dimapur) for the first time in its nine-year history. Registrations for the SFA Championships are now open. The SFA Championships have consistently grown since its inception. Starting with Mumbai in 2015, 21 championships have been held since then in Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Indore, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The 2024 edition will kick off on October 4 in Uttarakhand, and Jaipur will host the final championship from December 6-16.

SFA is an organisation that is professionalising, organising and monetising grassroots sports with a mission to develop India into a country that believes in the value and invests in the culture of sport.

"Rajas Joshi, Founding Member and Chief Operating Officer of SFA, further added, "At SFA, our commitment goes beyond just organising the SFA Championships; it's about elevating grassroots and participative sports across India. By keeping the athlete's needs at the forefront and integrating technology we have built one unifying platform to discover talent at the click of a button, across multiple sports. Our championships have already ignited a sporting passion among over 350,000 young athletes from close to 7000 schools. This will help us build a resilient and resurgent sporting nation as we take school sports to the centre stage"

Heading to the national capital for the second time, the SFA Championships 2024-25 will take place from October 5-15 across Delhi in prestigious venues like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium. Previously, in the inaugural edition in Delhi, more than 6200 athletes from over 500 schools participated and brought glory to their schools.

The SFA Championships offer athletes between the ages of 3-18 the opportunity to participate in 31 different sports. SFA also enhances the experience of and benefits to competing athletes by integrating technology in the form of AI-powered match videos and tech-enabled fitness assessments thus providing athletes and coaches with detailed performance analytics so that they can take strategic data-driven training decisions.

The SFA Championships will also be showcased in a series on grassroots and participative sports on one of India's largest OTT platform - JioCinema.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Advertisement