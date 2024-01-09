Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the illustrious winners of the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 and said their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication are an inspiration to the nation. India's best-performing athletes were on Tuesday conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony. In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to the illustrious winners of the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication are an inspiration to our nation." "They have not only excelled in their respective fields but also raised India's flag high on the global stage," the prime minister said.

Cricketer Mohammed Shami and para archer Sheetal Devi were among those who were conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were chosen for the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for a breakout 2023, during which they won their maiden Asian Games gold -- a first for India in badminton --, while also clinching the Asian Championships title and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title.

The awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was deferred because of the Hangzhou Asian Games.