The Paralympic Committee of lndia (PCI) and the Indian Army on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the engagement of specially abled soldiers in Paralympic Sports. The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dinesh Sharma, Mission Olympic Cell - lndian Army, and Gursharan Singh, Secretary General PCI.

"As per the terms of the MoU, the engagement of specially abled soldiers in Paralympic Sports will inspire and motivate the other fellow soldiers too in their confidence building as they would also have a backup rehabilitation setup in case they get injured / disabled in war or day to day national duties," a press release from the PCI stated.

"Signing of this MoU will help in the growth of Paralympic Movement in the country besides development of infrastructure for the Para Sports and also train the Para Sportsperson to achieve excellence and produce Medal winners for the country at the National and international Level in Paralympic Sports."

lndia made its Summer Paralympic debut at the 1968 Games, competed again in 1972. lndia's first medal in Paralympics was won by Shri Murlikant Petkar, an lndian Army Soldier who was severely wounded in 1965 War against Pakistan, winning a gold medal in swimming in the 1972 Paralympic Games at Heilberg with a world record.