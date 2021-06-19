Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died late on Friday night due to post-Covid complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the 'Flying Sikh'. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted. Several other tributes also poured in for Milkha Singh from politicians, sportspersons, industrialists and others.

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also mourned the legendary sprinter.

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered "Covid pneumonia". Then after testing negative, he was being treated for post-Covid complications.