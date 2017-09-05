Lifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu Book Berths At Commonwealth Games

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and K Sanjita Chanu on Tuesday qualified for next year's Commonwealth Games after winning a gold each in their respective weight categories at the Commonwealth Senior (men & women) weightlifting championships held at Gold Coast, Australia. Mirabai lifted 85kg in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk for an overall total of 189kg to finish on top of the podium in women's 48kg weight division. She broke Commonwealth record in snatch event with a lift of 85kg, bettering her own record by one kilogramme.

Meanwhile, Sanjita also bagged the yellow metal in women's 53kg with a total effort of 195kg (85kg + 110kg) and qualified for the Commonwealth Games, to be held at the same venue next year.

M Santoshi claimed the second position in 53kg after she lifted 86kg in snatch and 108kg in clean and jerk for a total of 194kg.

In men's 56kg, Gururaja clinched a bronze medal with a total lift of 246kg (107kg + 139kg).

In the junior categories, Ananya Patil and Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched two gold medals each for India in both youth as well as junior women's and men's categories.

Ananya bagged two yellow metals when she lifted 146kg (66kg + 80kg) in youth and junior women's 53kg weight division.

Jeremy finished on top in youth and junior men's 56kg category with a total lift of 240kg (109kg + 131kg).

Jhilli Dalabehera won a gold medal with an overall lift of 154kg (67kg + 87kg) in 48kg category of junior women, while Sneha Soren bagged the first spot in 48kg youth girls category with a total of 138kg (60kg + 78kg).

Zakhuma won the silver in 56kg youth boys as he lifted 95kg in snatch and 120kg in clean and jerk for an overall effort of 215kg.