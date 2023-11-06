Jindal Panthers defeated Rajnigandha Achievers by 9-8 in the final match of India Sotheby's International Realty Indian Masters Polo Championship (14-goal) polo tournament 2023 at the Jaipur Polo Ground on Sunday. The championship started on November 2, 2023, total two teams—Rajnigandha Achievers and Jindal Panther—participated in the championship this year. The inaugural match of this 14-goal tournament played between Jindal Panther and Achievers Polo Team. Both teams with equal strength fought to win the game before the final but settled on an equal score of 10 goals. The final match was played on November 5, 2023 between Rajnigandha Achievers and Jindal Panther with the latter emerging victorious.

“It's a matter of great pride for us to continue our association with the esteemed Indian Masters Polo Championship (14-goal) polo tournament, widely regarded as one of the finest Polo championships in India. The tournament was a delight for the skill and strength on display by some of the top global and Indian polo players. We could sense the spectator's excitement and enjoyment as well.” said Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby's International Realty.

The final match was attended by approximately 500 guests with Lt. General Rajinder Dewan- AVSM, VSM, Quarter Master General, PRESIDENT APRC as the chief guest and more than 30 VIPs including Shallu Jindal, Shereen Bhan - Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, Vikram Baidyanath – CEO and Senior President of Baidyanath Group, Vinita Jain – CEO of Biotique, Aroon Purie – founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of India Today. Among other dignitaries present were Mr. Juan Angulo Monsalve - Ambassador Chile, Mr. Suzuki Hiroshi - Ambassador of Japan, Jason Hall – High Commissioner of Jamaica, Mr. Denis Alipov - Ambassador of Russia, Colonel Georgios Rimagmos - Greece Embassy.

The Indian Polo Association had introduced the tournament ‘The Indian Masters Trophy' in the 2012-13 season and since then was played at 14 goals. The inaugural tournament was played from 20 Nov to 25 Nov 2012 in Delhi. Five Teams participated in the 1st year and Sahara Warriors won the inaugural tournament. General Bikram Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff and President IPA was the Chief Guest for the tournament. Since then, it has regularly been played in Delhi during the Delhi Fall Polo Season. The tournament is considered one of the finest and most competitive tournaments in the IPA Calendar.

