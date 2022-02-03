The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced the winners of the IOC Women and Sport Awards 2021. Delivered every year at continental and world level, the awards recognise exceptional men, women and organisations for their work in advancing gender equality on and off the field of play. The World Award was presented to Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing. An experienced and prominent sports leader, politician, and seven-time Olympian, Hashimoto has disrupted and challenged many well-established gender norms in Japan to advance gender equality and inclusion in sport.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Chair of the IOC Women in Sport Commission Lydia Nsekera presented Hashimoto, who was present to deliver the final report on the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, with her award. They also announced the continental winners.

Winner for Africa: Natsiraishe Maritsa (Zimbabwe), Winner for the Americas: Figure Skating Harlem (USA), Winner for Asia: Zhang Xia (China), Winner for Europe: Kari Fasting (Norway), and Winner for Oceania: Tracey Holmes (Australia).

Receiving her trophy, Hashimoto said: "I have been committed to promoting gender equality throughout my career and it is an honour for me to see that these efforts are being recognised today with this Trophy. I will do my best to continue to contribute to the positive change in our society through the power of sport, and welcome your continuous guidance".