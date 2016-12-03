 
Indian Women Blank Canada to Finish 9th in World Squash Championship

Updated: 03 December 2016 18:41 IST

Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal were in great touch as the seasoned duo won their respective matches to give India the winning margin

Joshna Chinappa gave India the 1-0 lead, before Dipika Pallikal sealed the deal. © PTI

Paris:

India defeated Canada 2-0 to finish ninth in the World Women's Team Squash Championship in Paris on Saturday.

Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal were in great touch as the seasoned duo won their matches against Holie Naughton and Samantha Cornett respectively to give India the winning margin. Akansha Salunkhe, the third player in the side, hoping for her first appearance did not need to make it to the court.

Joshna started off well but seemed to briefly lose concentration after getting a two game lead before steadying herself. But Dipika played blinding squash to blast her opponent away.

The effort in the classification matches thus masked the initial disappointment of the team not qualifying for the quarterfinals. Also the overall ninth place is a quantum improvement for India from the 14th place finish in the previous edition in 2014.

The results: India beat Canada 2-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Holie Naughton 13-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7; Dipika Pallikal bt Samanth Cornett 11-7, 11-5, 11-2; Akanksha Salunkhe did not play Danielle Letourneau).

