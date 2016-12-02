 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

Women's Team Squash Championship: India Survive Scare, Beat Japan 2-1

Updated: 02 December 2016 20:31 IST

Having beaten Netherlands on Thursday and Japan on Friday, India now play Canada next for the ninth and 10th places

Women's Team Squash Championship: India Survive Scare, Beat Japan 2-1
Joshna Chinappa made a flawless start to give India a 1-0 lead vs Japan. © PTI

Paris:

Dipika Pallikal Karthik beat Satomi Watanabe in a do-or-die-match as India survived a minor scare before edging out Japan 2-1 in the second play-off match in the World women's team squash championship in Paris on Friday.

Having beaten Netherlands on Thursday and Japan on Friday, India now play Canada next for the ninth and 10th places. On the last occasion, India had finished 14th.

Friday's happy ending was assured by the seasoned Dipika after Joshna Chinappa's flawless start had put India 1-0 up in the tie. New comer Sunayna Kuruvilla showed lot of confidence against Risa Sugimoto, even led 2-1 in the game scores before she crumbled.

With the match scores 1-1 came Dipika in to show her touch and mood. Leaving nothing to chance she swiftly made short work of Satomi Watanabe in straight games to ensure India's win.

"A touch of uncertainty unfortunately did her in," said national coach Cyrus Poncha, who felt the youngster had otherwise showed much improvement in her approach.

The results: India beat Japan 2-1 (Joshna Chinappa bt Misaki Kobayashi 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Sunayna Kuruvilla lost to Risa Sugimoto 7-11, 13-11, 11-6, 10-12, 6-11; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Satomi Watanabe 11-5, 11-7, 11-9).

Topics : Squash Other Sports
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India have beaten Japan 2-1 in women's team squash championship
  • Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal won their respective matches
  • India will face Canada for the 9th/10th places on Friday
Related Articles
Indian Women Blank Canada to Finish 9th in World Squash Championship
Indian Women Blank Canada to Finish 9th in World Squash Championship
Joshna Chinappa Rises To 10th In PSA World Squash Rankings
Joshna Chinappa Rises To 10th In PSA World Squash Rankings
Squash: Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa Lose In China Open Quarters
Squash: Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa Lose In China Open Quarters
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.