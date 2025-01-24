Kabaddi players from Tamil Nadu, participating in an Inter-University competition in Bathinda, Punjab, were assaulted on Friday, according to reports. The fight broke out after the players were unhappy with a decision of the match referee, the reports claimed. The student-athletes from various universities such as Mother Teresa University, Periyar University, Alagappa University and Bharathiar University were competing in the North Zone Inter University & All India Inter University Kabaddi (Women) Championship 2024-25

According to a report in India Today, the athletes were allegedly first attacked by players of a rival team. The report added that a 'foul attack' called against Mother Teresa University during the game with Darbhanga University resulted in an altercation. The referee of the kabaddi match attacked a member of the Mother Teresa team after argument broke out following an appeal.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, players can be seen clashing with few men. It is not clear from the video, whether they were officials or spectators. Chairs were also hurled by both parties.

It is shocking that Tamil Nadu women players who went to play Kabaddi in Punjab were attacked. The attack took place during a Kabadi match between Punjab and Tamil Nadu. I urge the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji to take appropriate enquiry and action on attackers.… pic.twitter.com/vIZrG0EsVn — Devakumaar (@DevakumaarOffcl) January 24, 2025

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the girls were safe and will return to the state soon.

"There was a small incident today morning. I have spoken to the Physical Education Director, Mr Kalaiarasi. Now everything is under control. No major injuries or anything. First aid was given to the students. They will return to Delhi and they will be made to stay at Delhi House (Tamil Nadu House in Delhi) tonight. They are leaving from Delhi in the night the day after tomorrow. They will be reaching Chennai very shortly," he said.

#WATCH | Chennai: On Kabaddi players from the state attacked in Punjab, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "There was a small incident today morning. I have spoken to the Physical Education Director, Kalaiarasi. Now everything is under control. There are no major… pic.twitter.com/C24kRLLGlI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025