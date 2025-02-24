U Mumba Rope In Rakesh Kumar As Head Coach
Known for his exceptional leadership, Rakesh had earlier coached Haryana in the PKL and the Indian Railways team.
Former India captain and three-time Asian Games gold medalist Rakesh Kumar will return to U Mumba after nine years as its head coach in the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Monday. Rakesh, who was the highest-paid player in the inaugural PKL, had joined the franchise in the third edition. "Arguably India's greatest kabaddi player, an Arjuna Awardee, but, most importantly, a former U Mumba player himself who returns to our family. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Rakesh back, this time as a head coach," U Mumba, CEO Suhail Chandhok said.
"I am pleased with my homecoming to U Mumba after such a long time. Now, I have the responsibility of coaching the side. I hope that in the upcoming season, we build a strong squad and get the team back into the same rhythm it had in the first three seasons. We will work hard to achieve this. I am grateful to be back," Rakesh said.