India is set to create sporting history as Round 2 of the Indian Racing Festival presented by Kingfisher Soda will witness formula cars roaring on the streets of Chennai in a groundbreaking spectacle across the iconic stretch of Island Grounds. The street night circuit will witness more than 40 drivers vying in action in the course of the day and will set a new benchmark for motorsport in India, with the exhilarating energy and unique street circuit layout paving the way for what promises to be an unforgettable finale.

The drivers took a "track walk" across the 3.5 Kms street circuit on Saturday and later drove through to master the challenges of the technical bends and got a feel of the thrill and the fast lanes and all the drivers gave unanimous thumbs to the track.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for their invaluable support and assistance in securing the circuit's safety and security. We are thrilled and poised to make history on the streets of Chennai this Sunday," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited, the organisers of this historic race in India.

While for many drivers at the Indian Racing Festival, this will be their first-ever night race, the practice on Saturday offered them a much-needed experience and an exciting opportunity to showcase their adaptability and skill. Each of the teams embraced the challenges of the track, mastered the unique conditions including the wind directions and its impact and demonstrated optimum tyre management ahead of the maiden street race cheered by spectators at every nook and corner of this unique circuit.

India's Ruhaan Alva, the teenager from Bengaluru representing Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers, who had an impressive outing in Round 1 last weekend at the Madras International Circuit, said: "It will be fun as the track looks super challenging, pretty high speed with some nice chicanes as well. The night race is new for me, and I am really looking forward to it. It's going to be a hot weekend, so the tyre degradation is something we will have to take care of. The low grip on track compared to what we are used to, makes it important to take care of the tires."

Winner of Race-1 last week, UK's 36-year-old Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders), felt his experience in street racing would help him. "The track is going to be very technical, challenging but most of all, it looks great fun! Historical monuments provide the perfect backdrop for this great event. With the high-quality lighting, the organizers have provided only a slight adjustment approaching brake zones and apexes. The conditions will improve every session as the track gets cleaned up by the race cars, adding a nice layer to the challenge for all the drivers to adapt quickly and keep pushing the limits."

Gabriela Jilkova of Goa Aces by JA Racing who had made her presence felt with a podium finish last weekend in Race1, and is not new to street circuit, having raced in Hyderabad in the 2022 edition, said, "Walking the track was really exciting. This is my second street track ever, the first being Hyderabad in 2022. The track has many varying characteristics which will make it even more challenging. Being a night race is awesome, extra challenge is always a good thing and I think our car is going to look beautiful under the lights. I hope the fans can enjoy it, it will be a bit cooler as well."

As a key performance sponsor of the 2024 Indian Racing Festival, JK Tyre has been instrumental in enhancing the competitive edge across all categories, including the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Their involvement, alongside other sponsors like Kingfisher Soda and Mobil 1, has ensured top-tier performance and contributed to the thrilling, high-octane races that have captivated fans throughout the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)