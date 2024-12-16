The Indian video gaming and esports industry witnessed exponential growth in 2024, breaking into the mainstream. According to the recently published 'India Gaming Report,' the Indian pure-play gaming industry is valued at INR 6,715 crore and is on track to grow at a CAGR of 24%, reaching INR 10,487 crore by 2026. With a staggering 13.85 crore gamers and an annual growth rate of 11.82% projected until 2026, the sector shows no signs of slowing down. This year was marked by several historic milestones. India showcased its esports prowess on the global stage by securing a silver medal in Tekken 8 at the BRICS Esports Championship and a bronze medal in eFootball at the Asian Esports Games 2024.

Adding to the excitement, the International Olympic Committee's announcement of the Olympic Esports Games 2025 has opened new doors for India to achieve further international acclaim in esports.

Government and state support for the industry also saw remarkable growth. The Union Cabinet announced the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Mumbai, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is backing the inaugural WAVES Esports Championships 2025. States like Bihar introduced esports tournaments in schools, and Meghalaya became the first Indian state to sponsor an esports team. Nagaland also joined the momentum by hosting its first esports tournament, reflecting the growing grassroots movement across the country.

In addition to government initiatives, one of the industry leaders driving this transformation was NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports whose initiatives elevated Indian gaming to new heights. The company's flagship esports IP, the BGMI Masters Series, not only brought esports to national television for the third consecutive year but also facilitated the entry of high-profile brands like Garnier Men and Android into the Indian esports ecosystem.

NODWIN Gaming also created one of the nation's biggest youth entertainment events of the year by hosting DreamHack India alongside Hyderabad Comic Con. Internationally, the company acquired leading European esports company Freaks 4U Gaming and Turkey-based esports firm Ninja Global, while also partnering with the Global Esports Federation. Domestically, NODWIN Gaming expanded its footprint by acquiring Trinity Gaming and Comic Con India and collaborating with JSW Sports, reinforcing its position at the heart of youth entertainment.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming believes that in 2024, games became an integral part of the cultural zeitgeist, with creators and influencers amplifying their appeal among youth. The year witnessed significant strides in institutional support, with government recognition playing a pivotal role in legitimising esports as a sport.

"This rapid growth of gaming and esports has allowed NODWIN Gaming to evolve into a holistic youth-focused entertainment company. By focusing on curating entertainment platforms that go beyond esports, we have managed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that includes content production, event management, and community engagement, enabling us to connect with youth across multiple touchpoints. We believe that our philosophy of timeshare of mindshare has driven our strategy to reach audiences where they live, play, and engage, ensuring sustained growth and relevance," he explains.

Advertisement

A significant highlight this year was the acknowledgment of the gaming industry by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. For the first time ever, the PM met with leading Indian gamers like Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), Naman Mathur (Mortal), and Payal Dhare (PayalGaming) to discuss the sector's various aspects and its potential.

Creating even more history, S8UL Esports, India's leading esports and gaming content organization, co-founded by Mortal and Animesh, completed a hat-trick of awards at the global Esports Awards, with Mortal also winning 'Esports Content Creator of the Year.' S8UL secured back-to-back victories at MOBIES 2024, with PayalGaming becoming the first Indian female to win 'Streamer of the Year,' further elevating India's global esports reputation.

"2024 was a landmark year for S8UL, filled with milestones that cemented our position as leaders in global esports. In the past year, esports has solidified its position as a mainstream cultural phenomenon. The distinction between competitive esports and gaming became clearer, helping audiences and stakeholders better understand the ecosystem. At the same time, esports, traditional sports, and influencer-driven content began working more cohesively, creating synergies that enhanced fan experiences and industry growth. Brands now view esports not just as a sponsorship opportunity but as a platform for deep, authentic engagement with Gen Z and Millennials. This evolution underscores the industry's maturity, making esports a dynamic and indispensable part of modern culture," states Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder, S8UL Esports.

While India has long been a mobile-first gaming market, 2024 saw developments aimed at diversifying the landscape, with CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers, making its debut in the Indian market. Along with its groundbreaking configurator tool, the company introduced the EZPC module, allowing gamers to build PCs tailored to their favorite titles.

Advertisement

CyberPowerPC recently demonstrated its commitment to expanding the PC gaming community by awarding two premium gaming PCs, each valued at over INR 1 lakh, to two gamers at one of India's largest gaming festivals in Mumbai. The initiative aimed to showcase the potential of custom gaming PCs while fulfilling the dreams of these gamers for an unparalleled gaming experience.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India, notes "2024 has been a year of unprecedented growth for the Indian gaming and esports ecosystem. Gaming has evolved into a mainstream cultural phenomenon, fueled by India's expanding digital economy and government initiatives like 'Digital India,' which have provided fertile ground for the industry's growth. The focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities has unlocked new demographics, driving demand for high-performance gaming rigs. At CyberPowerPC India, we have strengthened our engagement with the gaming community through partnerships with esports organizations, and our focus remains on delivering systems that combine high performance with affordability."

Another notable development in the Indian gaming sector was 88 Pictures, the Indian animation and VFX studio behind Emmy-winning shows launching its game development division called 88 Games. With three premium titles in development, the studio aims to showcase India's rich folklore and history to a global audience. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day call for Indian developers to make their mark internationally, positioning 88 Games as a leader in India's growing presence in the global gaming landscape.

"In 2024, we witnessed a surge of homegrown studios and games, including our own, highlighting the immense potential for the industry's growth. The rapid growth of gaming and esports has transformed them into viable career paths. Awareness has increased, not just about being a gamer or creator but also about the wide array of roles in the industry. While the industry is currently mobile-centric, there's a massive opportunity in PC and console gaming. At 88 Games, we aim to fill this gap by focusing on premium titles for these platforms, contributing to a more balanced and diverse gaming ecosystem," says Milind D. Shinde, Founder & CEO of 88 Games.

As the year closes, it is evident that Indian esports and gaming have not only grown but transformed into a cultural and economic powerhouse. Given the rapid pace of growth, the industry is all set to shape the future of entertainment both at home and on the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)