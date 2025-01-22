CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers, concluded its immersive gaming experience at Bengaluru Comic Con with a grand giveaway, where IITian Suyash Omar won a high-performance gaming PC worth more than INR 2.5 lakhs. The event, held at KTPO, Whitefield, from January 18-19, offered attendees an interactive journey into the world of PC gaming, complete with engaging activities and exciting giveaways.

The high-end CyberPowerPC, featuring cutting-edge specs like an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPU, Kingston's FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 16x2 RAM (6000 MHz), and FURY Renegade 1TB M.2 SSD, marks a turning point in Suyash's journey toward competitive gaming. With this top-notch custom rig at his disposal, the giveaway winner who passed out from IIT Bombay in 2021 aims to gain hands-on experience in competitive PC titles and pursue his dream of competing in the Olympic Esports Games, set to take place this year.

Sharing his excitement, Suyash Omar expressed, "I was attending the event (Bengaluru Comic Con) with my friends and told them that we should visit the CyberPowerPC booth. I was confident I could win, but this is the first time I've ever won a lucky draw! I will now use this incredible gaming PC to practice games like VALORANT and Counter-Strike and gain hands-on competitive gaming experience. My dream is to test my skills in the Olympic Esports Games qualifiers and see how I measure up against top players. I want to thank CyberPowerPC India for this amazing opportunity."

More than 3000 attendees enjoyed a unique experience at the CyberPowerPC India booth, engaging in various activities that began with a 1v1 gaming challenge and progressed to building custom rigs using an interactive PC configurator tailored to specific games and budgets. The journey culminated in the Gaming Room, a simulated personal gaming setup where participants completed a game session, received exclusive merchandise, and entered a lucky draw to win a gaming PC.

This entire series of activities planned by CyberPowerPC India mirrored the journey of almost every gamer where one starts out in public gaming spaces like cafés, discovers the power of PC gaming, builds the perfect rig within a budget, and ultimately experiences the magical world of gaming in a personalised home setup.

"Our mission has always been to empower gamers and highlight the potential of PC gaming, and Bengaluru Comic Con provided an incredible opportunity to connect directly with a passionate and well-informed community. It was exciting to hear gamers discuss not just popular titles but also niche AAA games, along with their curiosity about new hardware like the upcoming 50 series GPUs. These interactions help us understand what gamers value and need, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the Indian gaming ecosystem. We congratulate Suyash on winning a brand-new PC and are excited to support his journey toward competitive gaming, with the hopes that he soon reaches the global stage," said Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India.

CyberPowerPC India's unique giveaway at Bengaluru Comic Con aligned perfectly with the event's grand celebration of comics, entertainment, cosplay, and gaming under one roof. This successful giveaway follows a similarly impactful event last year at GamingCon, where two gamers won custom-built PCs worth over INR 1 lakh each.

As India's PC gaming ecosystem continues to grow, events like these showcase the potential for gamers to transition from casual enthusiasts to competitive players. Having kicked off the new year on such a positive note, CyberPowerPC India remains committed to supporting the gaming community and helping it grow.

