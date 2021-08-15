The director of Belgium's Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix race track was found shot dead at her home on Sunday, the last day of the Rally of Belgium, local media reported. According to local reports, quoting police, a search at her home in eastern Belgium found Maillet and a close friend had been shot dead in a domestic double murder, followed by the suicide of the suspected perpetrator, who some outlets said was her husband. "It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO," a statement from the race circuit said.

"On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie's family and friends. The Circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future".

The alarm was reportedly raised after Maillet failed to appear for the finale of the rally that saw Belgian driver Thierry Neuville wrap up his 14th WRC career win at the circuit.

Maillet, a 49-year-old French citizen, has been at the head of what some call "the most beautiful circuit in the world" for five years.