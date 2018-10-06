 
Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

Updated: 06 October 2018 09:07 IST

Google featured a colourful doodle depicting the onset of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

Google featured a colourful doodle to mark the start of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games © Google

Google on Saturday featured a colourful doodle dedicated to mark the beginning of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games that kick-off in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 206 nations will be participating in the event. Hosts Argentina have the largest contingent of participants while Kosovo and South Sudan are making their debut in the tournament. The event will see thousands of athletes, aged between 15-18 years, compete in several categories. The doodle shows an animated young bird compete in various sporting events such as gymnastics, weightlifting and swimming. This year kiteboarding and BMX freestyle park events are making their debuts, as will a new version of handball which will be played on the beach. Football won't be a part of this competition. Futsal - an indoor game played on a smaller hard court and involves lesser players, is a part of this competition.

47 Indian athletes will be taking part at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina across 13 sports (37 disciplines) with the event concluding on October 18 with the closing ceremony. The contingent includes ISSF junior and senior world cup winner Manu Bhaker, Commonwealth Games medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh and world youth boxing champion Jyoti Gulia.

This will be India's largest contingent for the Games which were first held in 2010. In the previous two editions, India managed to win 10 medals (seven silver, three bronze).

Highlights
  • Google featured a colourful doodle dedicated to mark the start of games
  • 206 nations will be participating in the event
  • 47 Indian athletes will be taking part at the Youth Olympic Games
