Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died of post-Covid complications in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 91. The sporting icon was being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research. He was admitted to the ICU of Mohali's Fortis hospital due to "COVID pneumonia" on May 24. He was then moved to PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 3. He had tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday but his condition turned critical on Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels. Indian sports stars took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the legendary athlete.

"Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

Track legend P.T. Usha too expressed her sadness over the death of her "idol and inspiration".

"Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend. Rest in Peace," wrote P.T. Usha.

Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend.

Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/mLBQQ2ge3v — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 19, 2021

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri said Milkha Singh "didn't just run, you inspired".

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

Former and current cricketers too tweeted their condolence messages.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Milkha Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to friends & family. pic.twitter.com/s8sRuA9AeY — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on... a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021

A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021

What #MilkhaSingh ji achieved through his grit, determination, hardwork and exemplary talent will remain a part of Indian sports folklore. A life to be celebrated. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/i1g270kKf3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021," his family announced in a statement.

"He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the statement further added.

The legendary sprinter is survived by his son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.