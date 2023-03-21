WWE is known to produce breathtaking action inside the ring, with superstars going head-to-head against each other. However, in an old video that has surfaced on social media, a fan attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins, who was returning backstage after his fight. The fan came from nowhere and jumped into Rollins, throwing him on the ground. The wrestler didn't hold back either and started to hit the fan. The referees then intervened and tried to pull the two apart while some security officials also arrived at the spot, looking to diffuse the situation.

The WWE had also released a statement on the matter, suggesting they take safety and security of their performers very seriously.

A Fan attacks Seth Rollins at WWE Raw in Brooklyn.... pic.twitter.com/Ya5q3ljPxU — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 20, 2023

WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE said in a statement. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

It isn't the first time that a fan came from behind the barrier at Barclays Center and attacked a performer of WWE. Going by the trend, it doesn't look like this would be the last instance either.

As for the recent WWE results, Seth Rollins was knocked out by Logan Paul for the second time in three weeks. Rollins had expressed a number of times that he doesn't like having Paul in the WWE.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed," Rollins said on The Pat McAfee Show last month.

