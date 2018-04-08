CWG 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 5

After a rich haul of medals from the weightlifting dais, it was the turn of the Indian shooters to get into action with teenaged Manu Bhaker setting the bar high with a record-breaking gold in the 10m air pistol. With many more accomplished shooters and other athletes in action, India would be hoping to add more glitter to the CWG 2018 Medal Tally.