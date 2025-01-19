It was a double delight for India in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The Indian women's team first clinched the title with a dominant 78-40 win over Nepal before the men's team followed the suit with a comprehensive win against the same country. The inaugural edition of Kho Kho World Cup was played from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in India. The tournament saw participation from 39 teams in the men and women's categories. The men's competition featured 20 teams divided into four groups while the women's segment had 19 teams put into four sections.

