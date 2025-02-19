A Junior National Games gold medallist power-lifter died in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday, after a 270kg rod fell on her neck during practice. The female powerlifter Yashtika Acharya (17) died in the gym. The neck of the gold medallist player broke when the 270 kg rod fell on her on Tuesday, Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said.

Immediately after the accident, Acharya was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Tiwari said the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

The SHO said the family has not registered any case in this regard. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Powerlifting is a strength sport which consists three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. This sport is not part of Olympics.

Yashtika had achieved many highs in her short career. Her death has caused a wave of mourning in the sports fraternity. The video of Yashtika Acharya's death during training has gone viral but is not being shared due to its sensitive nature.

More updates to follow