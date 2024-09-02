Nitesh Kumar clinched gold medal in the Men's Singles SL3 badminton event after defeating England's Daniel Bethell at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Nitesh produced a brilliant performance to clinch the match 21-14, 18-21, 23-21. The para-badminton athlete looked in tremendous touch as he clinched the first game but Bethell fought back brilliantly to take the match to the deciding game. Both players showed flashes of brilliance in the final game but it was Nitesh who was able to register a huge victory. He became the second Indian to win gold at the Paris Paralympics after Avani Lekhara claimed a historic medal in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1.

The SL3 class at the Paralympics includes badminton players with significant lower limb disabilities. In matches involving SL3 athletes, only half-width of the badminton court is used.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal in the men's singles SL 3 category. Manoj Sarkar claimed the bronze medal in the same category.

Nitesh lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009 which left him completely bed-ridden for months. However, he dedicated his time to preparing for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examinations and even took a year off.

He joined IIT Mandi in 2013 and during his time at the institution, he developed an interest in badminton. His career in para-badminton started in 2016 after he participated in the Para National Championships as part of the Haryana team.

He won his first international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017. He has also won multiple titles that includes wins at the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit and Asian Para Games.

Besides having an impressive para-badminton career, Nitesh also works as a Senior Badminton Coach for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana.

