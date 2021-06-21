Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an Asian and national record throw at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala on a day when the national women's 4x100m relay team and sprinter Dutee Chand also breached the previous best marks in the country. The 26-year-old Toor, a 2018 Asian Games gold winner, crossed the Olympic qualification mark of 21.10m with a throw of 21.49m, which was his first attempt, and broke his own national record. He also came up with big throws of 21.28m, 21.12m, 21.13m in his third, fourth and fifth efforts, all of them crossing the Olympic qualification mark.

The previous national record, which was also in Toor's name, stood at 20.92m and was set in 2019.

The athlete from Punjab also shattered the 12-year-old Asian record of 21.13m which was in the name of Sultan Abdulm Al Hebshi of Saudi Arabia since 2009.

"I am very happy to qualify for my first Olympics. Moreover, it was Asian as well as national record," Toor told PTI after his event.

"I was confident of crossing the qualification mark because I was doing 21.20 to 21.40m. So, it was not a surprise for me. I am looking forward to doing well in Tokyo," he added.

"It was a bit hot today but the conditions were all right otherwise," Toor said the qualification has come as welcome return of good fortune for him.

"I had several injuries last year and by the time I was fit, the COVID-19 restrictions came into place. This tournament is a big relief for me. I am now aiming to cross 22m," he said.

His record-breaking performance is subject to clearing a dope test. It is learnt that dope control officers from the National Anti-Doping Agency were in attendance for the one-day meet at the NIS-Patiala.

"Yes, dope testers from NADA were there and at least those who set national records or may be other gold winners are expected to be tested," a national camper told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Toor's performance on Monday will put him at the 15th spot in the Road to Tokyo list.

To put Toor's performance in perspective, the bronze winners in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics had crossed 21.23m and 21.36m respectively.