Vinesh Phogat has finally broken her silence on her heart-breaking disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics 2024. The star wrestler had made history by becoming the first Indian woman to enter a wrestling event final at the Olympics. But on the morning of her event on August 7, Vinesh was found to be 100 gram and hence was disqualified. She and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal but the appeal was dismissed.

From August 7 till August 15, Vinesh never opened on what she went through after she was disqualified. On Friday, however, Vinesh finally broke her long silence with a three-page post on X.

Vinesh opened up on why the Paris Olympics was a huge occasion for her.

"During the wrestlers protest I was fighting hard to protect the sanctity of women in India, the sanctity and values of our lndian flag. But when one looks at the pictures of me with the Indian flag from 28th May 2023, it haunts me. It was my wish to have the Indian flag fly high this Olympics, to have a picture of the Indian flag with me that truly represents it's value and restores it's sanctity. I felt that by doing this it will correctly reprimand what the flag went through and what wrestling went through. l really was hoping to show that to my fellow lndians," Vinesh wrote in a long post.

She added that she and her did not surrender to the circumstances.

"There is so much more to say and so much more to tell but words will never be enough and maybe I will speak again when the time feels right. On the night of 6th August and the morning of 7th August, all I want to say is that we did not give up, our efforts did not stop, and we did not surrender but the clock stopped and the time was not fair," she wrote.

"So was my fate. To my team, my fellow Indians and my family, it feels like the goal that we were working towards and what we had planned to achieve is unfinished, that something might always remain missing, and that things might never be the same again. Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing."