The success of Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 are set to bring alone huge boosts to their brand value. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker - both of whom now have two Olympic medals - are experiencing the biggest surges in their brand value. Neeraj won silver in javelin at Paris 2024, whilst Manu was India's breakout star, winning two bronze medals and finishing fourth in a third category. Whilst Neeraj is set to go beyond many cricketers in his valuation, Manu is also signing up for big deals.

As per Economic Times, based on data by financial advisory firm Kroll, Neeraj Chopra's valuation is set to boom from USD 29.6 million to over USD 40 million (Rs 330 crore approx). Neeraj's brand valuation was similar to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya before the Olympics, but he is expected to eclipse him as well.

Neeraj is also the highest valued non-cricketer among Indian sportspersons, and is only set to extend that gap to others.

Manu Bhaker, however, could be a sensation to watch out for in that regard. The 22-year-old shooter has recently signed a brand endorsement deal worth a whopping Rs 1.5 crore with soft drink brand ThumsUp.

As per the report, Bhaker's endorsement fee before Paris Olympics 2024 was about Rs 25 lakh per deal per year. Now, that figure has gone up significantly. Recently, Neerav Tomar, the CEO and MD of IOS Sports and Entertainment that manages Bhaker, revealed to Times of India that around 40 brands had approached them for Bhaker's signature.

Despite not winning a medal, arguably India's best performer at Paris 2024 was wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Like Bhaker, Vinesh's stock is also rising, with the report stating that her endorsement fee has also risen from Rs 25 lakh per deal per year to around Rs 1 crore.