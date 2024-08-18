Wrestler Vinesh Phogat may have missed out on a medal in Paris Olympics 2024, but her mother believes that the respect and love that the fans of India have shown her daughter outweighs any gold medal. Vinesh landed in India on Saturday after her return from Paris, and was welcomed by a roaring crowd gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Seemingly overwhelmed by the occasion and the presence of family members and close ones near her, Vinesh broke down in tears.

"Everyone from our village and nearby areas have come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her... she is a champion for me. The country has given her more honour than a gold medal," said her mother Premlata, speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Premlata, mother of wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "Everyone from our village and nearby areas have come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her...she is a champion for me. The country has given her more honour than a gold medal." pic.twitter.com/gVYkAi9QY5 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Her mother also quipped that she has prepared Vinesh's favourite meal to welcome her when she arrives home. Vinesh is expected to travel to her native village Balali later in the day.

Vinesh had earlier paid tribute to her mother's never-say-die attitude, in a long post on social media. Vinesh had revealed that her mother was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer just two months after her father's death.

"Seeing my mother's hardships, never-give-up attitude and fighting spirit is what makes me the way I am. She taught me to fight for what is rightfully mine. When I think about courage, I think about her and it is this courage that helps me fight every fight without thinking about the outcome," Vinesh had written.

Despite qualifying for the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final in Paris 2024, Vinesh was not allowed to compete the final and was stripped of her medal as she weighed in 100gm over the weight limit on the second day.

"Preparations are underway in her native village to welcome her...She couldn't win the medal but we will work hard and surely win the Olympic gold medal," Vinesh's brother Harinder Punia said.