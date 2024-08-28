A true sporting icon for India, Manu Bhaker brought the country many laurels in the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games 2024. Bhaker clinched two medals -- both bronze -- as the Indian contingent returned with a total of 6 medals from the Paris Games. Since her return home, Manu has been a part of many interviews and felicitation ceremonies. During one such event, Manu was asked about the sportspersons she would like to spend a day with. The ace shooter took multiple names. Among the overseas sportspersons, the name of sprint king Usain Bolt emerged. In India, Manu picked the names of superstar cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

"Maybe I'll name a few of my favourites. Usain Bolt [Jamaican runner] is one of them-I've read his book so many times and I've known his journey as well as I've watched so many of his interviews too. And then, in India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni sir [MS Dhoni], and Virat Kohli. It would be an honour to spend even an hour with any of them!," Manu Bhaker told Cosmopolitan.

Surprisingly, there was no mention of Neeraj Chopra, with whom she has a great camaraderie.

Manu excelled the most as a shooter but tried her hand at many sports during her school days. The athlete has done very well in her own capacity but wants to see India achieve a lot more on the global platforms, especially in the Olympics.

"Being a sportsperson, I would want to contribute a lot to sports in India and I would want to see India win as many medals as possible or any other event. I would want to give all my support and share everything knowledge, my experience with upcoming athletes. I would love to do that," Manu added.

Manu also spoke about the changes she wishes to see in society, when asked about the challenges for women in sports.

"I look forward to seeing a few changes in society. I think parents will have to take this initiative and encourage their girls and protect them, which will help them become stronger and more confident. Firstly, the household of a woman, her parents, and the people she's surrounded by matter the most. I think it starts there. Education also plays a very important role. We need to improve in all of these matters," she said.

