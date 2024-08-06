Vinesh Phogat made the headlines on Tuesday with two memorable wins at the Paris Olympics 2024 which saw the champion wrestler go close to a first medal at the Games. It was sort of full circle for Vinesh Phogat, who was a leading face in the protests that happened last year against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The starting game at the Paris Games was historic for Vinesh Phogat as she defeated the top seed and Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg freestyle round of 16 match on Tuesday. (Olympics 2024 Medals Tally)

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time world champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what was about to hit her in the opener which she lost 2-3.

Later, Vinesh quelled the challenge of former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Livach 7-5 in the quarterfinal. Vinesh's semi-final will happen on Tuesday.

Having endured two Olympic heart-breaks, the feisty 29-year-old, is now only one win away from ensuring her maiden Olympic medal.

Phogat was one of the three top wrestlers, along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, of the country who led a protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers. In May, several wrestlers were detained when thet marching towards the Parliament.

Bajrang, an Olympic medallist himself, posted a strong comment on X after Vinesh's latest heroics. He reminded people of what Vinesh had to endure during the protests.

"Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back to back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that he defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals. But let me tell you one thing, This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country

This girl was dragged on the streets in her country This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country," Bajrang Punia wrote in a post on X.





Meanwhile, legendary Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat expressed optimism that her niece Vinesh Phogat will fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for her country.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir said, "The country had great expectations from her during the 2016 and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But this time, I am very confident that Vinesh will fulfill my dream of a gold medal. She defeated a top Japanese wrestler in the first round."

With ANI and PTI inputs