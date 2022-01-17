Story ProgressBack to home
China Cancels Plans To Sell Winter Olympic Tickets To Public: Organisers
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Flag alongside the national flag of People's Republic of China© AFP
China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, allowing only invitees to view the action as part of strict virus control measures. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
