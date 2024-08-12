Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem received a hero's welcome upon his return from Paris. A video of the grand welcome has gone viral on social media in which Arshad, mobbed by crowd, reportedly hugs his mother in his hometown Mian Channu. The video also shows people even standing at the roof of their houses to get a glimpse of the Olympic champion. Notably, Arshad set a Games record of 92.97m in the javelin final in the Paris event to win a gold medal. With the achivement, Nadeem also became the first-ever player in Pakistan history to win an individual gold medal.

Arshad Nadeem finally reached home and this video of him meeting his mother and crying his heart out make everyone feel emotional.



pic.twitter.com/hKl2qmFBEv — Imran Rafiq (@ImranRafiq27) August 11, 2024

Passionate celebrations by fans and an emotional reunion with his family marked the return of Arshad after his flight touched base in Pakistan on Sunday accompanied by water cannon salute.

Upon his arrival, Nadeem embraced his mother, father and elder brother as they garlanded him during an emotional reunion inside the state lounge at the Allama Iqbal international airport.

Later, he also met his other family members and some villagers, who travelled all the way from his home town of Mian Channu in the rural Khanewal area of Punjab Province.

Once Nadeem and his family reached the exit gate of the terminal people, who were carrying placards and posters, rushed to garland him and tried to hoist him on their shoulders.

The rush, in fact, forced the security officials to take him back to the state lounge.

The fans were waiting near the arrival terminal of the airport from 9 PM local time although his flight was scheduled to land around 1.29 AM early morning from Istanbul.

Advertisement

A drove of government ministers and officials were also present at the state lounge to greet and garland Nadeem.

Nadeem bagged Pakistan's first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games where the country crowned champions in the hockey competition.

Nadeem is also the first track and field athlete from Pakistan to clinch the Olympic gold medal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement