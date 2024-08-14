The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) continues to delay its verdict on Vinesh Phoga's case, seeking more time to come to a conclusion. Amid this excruciating period of wait, her uncle Mahavir Phogat spoke exclusively to NDTV, saying he is hopeful that the decision will be in her favour. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. Vinesh had requested the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

While reacting to the recent delay, Mahavir expressed hope that the verdict will be in Vinesh's favour.

"We have been waiting for the decision. 140 crore Indians have been waiting but it is getting delayed again and again. We still believe that the decision will be in our favour and every Indian's faith will be rewarded," Mahavir Phogat told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

"Vinesh defeated Olympic gold medallist, world champion to reach the final. She should at least get a silver medal. She missed the final by 100 grams. The decision lies in the hands of CAS, but we are hopeful," he further said, stressing on the fact that Vinesh at least deserved a silver medal.

When asked about Vinesh's current mental state and her decision to reitre from wrestling, her uncle said that the family members will sit together and try to convince her for 2028 LA Games participation.

"No matter which sport it is, if a player reaches the gold medal match and gets disqualified, hearts get broken. After Vinesh comes back home, we will speak to her and try to convince her to participate in 2028 Olympics. We will try to prepare other girls for the next games too," he aid.

Vidushpat believes that there is still hope for the 29-year-old. "The decision has not come yet. CAS has just informed that they have taken a time extension till 16th August, 6:30 pm (Paris Time). We are also unaware of the reason for this extension. The ad hoc committee of CAS gives its verdict within 24 hours of filing the complaint. We still have hope."

Last week, Vinesh was set to play for the gold medal in the final against United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. However, she breached the 50kg weight mark and was disqualified before she could step on the mat.

Following the decision, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling. After Vinesh failed to reach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

With ANI Inputs