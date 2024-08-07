In a heartbreaking twist of fate for Vinesh Phogat, the Indian wrestler has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh, who was set to compete for gold medal on Wednesday in the Women's 50kg final, was disqualified by the event organisers as she was a few grams overweight on the morning of her gold medal match against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. For the unversed, Vinesh had cut down on her weight to compete in the 50kg category, having previously competed in the 53kg category.

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made... — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

Vinesh was eligible to compete on Day 1 after she made the weight. However, as per the rules, a wrestler must meet the weight limit on both the days. As a result, Vinesh won't be eligible for even a silver, and the 50kg event will only have a gold and two bronze medals.

It has been learnt that Vinesh didn't sleep the whole night and did everything in her capacity to meet the weight criteria. Neither Vinesh nor the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) can make an appeal against the verdict.

Vinesh had defied the odds to become the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics.

She began her big by ousting defending champion Yui Susaki who had never lost a bout in her international career and is a four-time world champion.

Having tackled her toughest opponent in the competition, the Indian then beat eighth seed Oksana Livach of Ukraine to secure a berth in the semi-finals of the women's 50kg freestyle event.

In the semifinals, Vinesh got the better of Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez to secure a medal and become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

