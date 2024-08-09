Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat added another bronze medal to his country's tally as he defeated Darian Toi Cruz from Puerto Rico 13-5 in the 57kg wrestling event on Thursday. Aman registered two impressive victories before losing to top-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan in the semifinal bout. Aman started his campaign with a win over Vladimir Egorov before producing a dominant show against former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the quarterfinals. Aman's performance in the quarterfinal bout earned him a lot of praise from both fans and experts as he earned eight straight points to register a 12-0 victory by virtue of technical superiority

Aman has also become the youngest medal-winner for India at the Olympics. Born on July 16, 2003, Aman is just 21 years and 24 days old. He surpasses PV Sindhu, who was 21 years, 1 month and 14 days old when she won silver in Rio 2016.

Aman, who hails from Birohar in the Jhajjar district of Haryana, lost his mother when he was 10. A year later his father also died, leaving Aman in the care of his uncle. The wrestler even suffered from depression after losing both of his parents and at the age of 11, he started wrestling.

According to his first coach Lalit Kumar, Aman was 'scrawny and shy' when he started but his dedication made him a quick learner and he moved to the Chhatrasal Stadium for further training.

The wrestler grabbed the limelight for the first time in 2019 after he won the gold medal at the Asian Cadet Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He continued to impress at various tournaments and in 2023, he clinched the gold medal at the Asian Championships in Astana.

At the Asian Games 2022, he once again impressed everyone with his speed and technique as he went on to win the bronze medal in the 57kg event.

Aman's focus next turned to the Paris Olympics 2024 as he took part in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul. The wrestler defeated Chongsong Han of Korea 12-2 in the semi-finals to become the only male wrestler from India to book his Olympics berth.

