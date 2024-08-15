Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India dreams of hosting the Olympics in 2036 and added that preparations are already underway, during his Independence Day speech on Thursday. PM Modi congratulated all the athletes who represented India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and also extended his best wishes to those travelling for the upcoming Paralympics. During the speech, PM Modi said that India has already proven that it has the infrastructure to host a big event like the G20 Summit and the next dream for the nation is to host the Olympics in 2036.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players...In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians...India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events...It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that...," PM Modi said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Earlier in the month, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed the development in a written reply in Lok Sabha, according to a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The allotment of hosting rights for the Summer Games is done by the IOC through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission (FHC), which deals with this subject.

India will look to continue the momentum of winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111-medal haul at the Para Asian Games.

India has fielded its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes for the Paris Paralympics starting from August 28. The 84 athletes will compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries at the ramparts of Red Fort. The Prime Minister was pictured dressed in a white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With ANI inputs)