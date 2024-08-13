Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem made history for his nation at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, clinching the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. In the process, Arshad became the only athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold in an individual event. However, since Arshad has returned home, he has been at the center of some eye-opening developments. From being awarded a buffalo to PKR 1 million (INR 3 lakh) by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif, some of the rewards that have come Arshad's way have left fans scratching their heads.

Another video that has surfaced on social media, shows Pakistan's public turning up at Arshad's residence to meet him and hand some cash money in person.

In the video, a Pakistani citizen could be seen handing cash to Arshad while saying, "I urge the government to hand over cash rewards to Arshad the way I did. Often promises are made, but money is not delivered."

Many fans in India, seeing the treatment Arshad is receiving since reaching home, have expressed their disappointment.

Hailing from the rural area of Khanewal in Punjab, Nadeem had very limited means to train and travel abroad for competitions, with fellow villagers and relatives donating money so that he could compete abroad in his early days.

Earlier, Nadeem's father-in-law Muhammad Nawaz gave the javelin thrower a buffalo as a gift. He also said that when he decided to marry his daughter to Nadeem, he was a man of limited means but had the hunger to do well in sports for which he used to train in village fields.

"When we decided to marry our daughter to Nadeem six years back, at that time he used to do small jobs and run errands but was extremely passionate about his sport and constantly practised throwing the javelin at home and in the fields," said Nawaz.

Nawaz added that he was very happy with Nadeem's success and fame, adding that the javelin thrower, who became the first individual medallist from the country, was very respectful towards everyone.

