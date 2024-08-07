Vinesh Phogat was just one win away from a historic Olympic gold medal but the Indian wrestler's dreams were shattered after she was disqualified for being overweight for her event on Wednesday. Vinesh, who was competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, was found to be 100 grams above the weight limit and as a result, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to disqualify her for the final. According to reports, Vinesh was 1kg overweight on Tuesday night and she tried everything including cutting her hair to meet the weight requirements. However, they were unsuccessful and a major medal hope for India came to an end.

President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris, France



She was disqualified today from the Women's Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.



The first picture of Vinesh Phogat has emerged and it shows the wrestler with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha at the Olympics village clinic.

PT Usha on Wednesday expressed her shock and disappointment at wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final of the 50kg event at the Paris Olympics and said the Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision.

She said that the IOA and the government will give her complete support.

Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match.

"I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women's Wrestling 50kg class competition. I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support," PT Usha said in a video released by the IOA

"The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh, and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, the medical team led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang throughout the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent," she added.

