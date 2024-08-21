Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn't be rewarded with a medal despite her progression to the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vinesh's disqualification from the vent, owing to a failed weigh-in by just 100 grams, left the entire India heartbroken. Hopes of being honoured with a silver medal did arise after Vinesh challenged the decision at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), but that verdict also went against her. Though the Paris Games produced quite a dramatic and bitter turn in her career, Vinesh is still seen as a winner back home.

Though Vinesh didn't officially get a medal to her and tally in the Paris Games, her performance in the quadrennial event has seen her demand, as a brand ambassador, soar in the market. As per a report in the Economic Times, Vinesh's fee for an endorsement deal has taken a significant jump in comparison to the money she would charge for advertisements before the Paris Games, all thanks to her increased brand value.

Vinesh, who reportedly charged around INR 25 lakh for each endorsement deal before the 2024 Olympics, now asks for a fee in the region of INR 75 lakh and 1 crore from a single brand.

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker Bask In Olympics Glory

While Manu Bhaker bagged two bronze medals from the Paris Games, Neeraj was the only athlete to return home with a silver. Though Chopra failed to repeat his gold medal show in the Paris Games, his brand value has still soared by 30-40%, going up to USD 40 million or INR 330 crore.

Manu's brand value has also surged, seeing her bag a stunning INR 1.5 crore deal with ThumbsUp. Before the Paris Games, Manu would charge around INR 25 lakh per deal for a single endorsement. The figure has witnessed a jump by 6 times, courtesy of her Olympics show.