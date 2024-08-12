Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be travelling to India with Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat after completion of the Paris Olympics 2024 and is expected to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi by 10:30 am on Tuesday. “Vinesh Phogat is travelling to India tonight with Olympic bronze winner Aman Sehrawat, will reach Delhi at 10:30 am IST,” sources told IANS.

However, Vinesh's husband Somveer Rathee spoke to NDTV and said that there is no confirmation on her return date.

Vinesh on Monday was seen leaving the Olympic Games village after her extraordinary performance at the Games, which saw her storming into the final. However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold medal match after being found carrying an extra 100 gm weight during the weigh-in on the match day.

In visuals: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat outside the Games Village in Paris

Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category.

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024.

India's sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday.

Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women's 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.

Shocked by the dramatic turn of events, the crestfallen grappler last Wednesday appealed against the decision at the CAS and demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the renowned trio and few other grapplers.

