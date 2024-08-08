Vinesh Phogat, who was earlier disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 gram overweight than the permissible limit, has decided to file an appeal in Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision. She has asked for the Olympic silver to be given to her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport or CAS is an international body established in 1984 to settle disputes in sport through arbitration. Vinesh has asked for an urgent hearing and has requested for two silver medals to be given. The verdict is expected to be given on Thursday.

USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, who was Vinesh's opponent for the final, was poised to take on Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the final after the Indian's disqualification. Vinesh had beaten Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final.

"Lets see how it transpires. The Indian contingent has done due diligence," Saurav Ghoshal, star Indian squash player, said on Jio Cinema.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

Any hopes of Vinesh getting a silver medal now hinge on the CAS ruling. According to a PTI report, The rules of admission of such cases is very clear. The claimant, before filing such a request, must exhaust "all the internal remedies available to her/him pursuant to the statutes or regulations of the sports body concerned." The exception being situations where "the time needed to exhaust the internal remedies would make the appeal to the CAS Ad Hoc Division ineffective."

Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the 50 kg category final at Paris Olympics, former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said that it was a loss of a medal for India. In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark.

Speaking to ANI, Yogeshwar said that it was painful to see her being disqualified in the wrestling 50 kg category event. He added that people should stand behind Vinesh.

Advertisement

"It is a loss of a medal for India and also for Vinesh. It is painful the way she has been disqualified. It is time to stand by her as she was competing for India. Similar things have happened with international players also. Sadly, politics is being brought into it. All international wrestlers know UWW and Olympic rules," Yogeshwar said.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

With ANI inputs