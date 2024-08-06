Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal LIVE Streaming: Vinesh Phogat will be looking to ensure her maiden Olympic medal as the wrestler takes on Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez in the 50kg wrestling semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024. It has been a sensational campaign for Vinesh till now as she pulled off a shocking win over four-time World Champion and Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Yui Susaki of Japan. The Indian wrestler did not allow her much-decorated opponent to control the bout and was able to claim a 3-2 victory to leave both fans and experts stunned.

Vinesh continued her momentum and qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 semifinals after defeating Ukraine's Oksana Vasylivna Livach 7-5 in her second bout of the day. (Olympics Medal Tally)

When will the Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal take place?

Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal will take place on Tuesday, August 6.

Where will the Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal be held?

Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal will be held at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.

What time will the Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal start?

Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal will start at 10:15 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal?

Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal?

Vinesh Phogat 50kg Wrestling Semifinal will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

