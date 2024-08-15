Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's petition for joint silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle wrestling gold medal match for being overweight. The wrestler filed an appeal in front of CAS for a joint-silver medal in the category but her request was denied. "The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed," the CAS said in its initial order. 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia took to social media to react to CAS' verdict on Vinesh.

"I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness, You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today. The pride of world champion, Hindustan Rustam-e-Hind Vinesh Phogat you are the Kohinoor of the country. Vinesh Phogat is becoming Vinesh Phogat all over the world. Those who want medals, can buy them for Rs 15 each," he posted on social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

माना पदक छीना गया तुम्हारा इस अंधकार में,

हीरे की तरह चमक रही हो आज पूरे संसार में।



विश्व विजेता हिंदुस्तान की आन बान शान

रूस्तम ए हिंद विनेश फौगाट आप देश के कोहिनूर हैं।

पूरे विश्व में विनेश फौगाट विनेश फौगाट हो रही हैं।



जिनको मैडल चाहिए। खरीद लेना 15-15 रू में pic.twitter.com/8P1TwEiTiZ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 14, 2024

In her appeal, Vinesh had demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the summit clash following the Indian's disqualification. The gold was claimed by American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment" at the turn of events. The body also lashed out at the "inhumane regulations" of United World Wrestling (UWW) that fail to consider the "physiological and psychological stresses faced by athletes".

Vinesh is due to return to India from Paris on Saturday, according to her wrestling colleague and Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Bajrang Punia. The IOA said it will continue to explore legal options but at this point, the matter seems closed.

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.

"IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard," it added.

The rejection of Vinesh's appeal means India's tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

The Haryana grappler, who was making her third Olympic appearance, had cut her hair, gone without food and water and spent an entire night working out to stay within the prescribed weight limit but even extreme measures could not save her from being disqualified.

She filed an appeal in CAS a day later but crestfallen by the setback, Vinesh, in an emotional social media post, also announced her retirement from the sport soon after.

(With PTI inputs)