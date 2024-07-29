Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics Live: Djokovic vs Nadal - A Contest 16 Years In The Making
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics live score: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic square off in Paris Olympics men's singles Round 2.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face-off in Olympics Round 2© AFP
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics Live Score And Updates: It's the clash of the titans in Paris Olympics as Rafael Nadal squares off against Novak Djokovic in men's singles second round match. Nadal vs Djokovic is a rivalry in tennis that has already etched its name in history. When the two stalwarts meet in the Paris Games, it would be the 60th time they will face-off, with the Serb up 30-29 in the head-to-head stats. Though there's not much separating the two, Nadal admitted that Djokovic is the 'clear favourite' in the battle.
Here are the live tennis score and updates from Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Round 2 match in Paris Olympic Games:
- 17:10 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Last dance?While Nadal has admitted that Djokovic is the favourite this time, the Spaniard holds a better H2H record recently. He has won three of the last five matches against his long-tim foe. Will this be the last time we get to see these two on the same court?
- 17:03 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Djoker's Olympic Dream!!!Meanwhile, Djokovic advanced to the second round with a simple success over Australia's Matt Ebden on Saturday. The Serb is bidding for the one thing which still eludes him - Olympic gold. He was just 19 when he lost to Nadal in the 2008 Olympics semi-final.
- 16:38 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Can Nadal overcome knee issue?Nadal has been nursing a thigh problem in Paris, and after his winning start with Alcaraz in men's doubles on Sunday he admitted he was unsure whether he would be fit to play against Fucsovics a day later. But, the Spaniard looked likely as ever, despite dropping a set. However, in Djokovic, he faces a different beast. Even though the Serb too has had troubles with his knee
- 16:28 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Can Nadal continue his dominance on clay?Nadal famously defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals at Beijing 2008, and went on to win Olympic gold. The Spaniard is dubbed the "King of Clay" having won 14 times on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He beat Hungary's Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday in RD1 to set up a tie with Djokovic
- 16:20 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Clash of Titans!This will be the 60th meeting between Nadal and Djokovic. The Serb narrowly leads their head-to-head 30-29, although it is two years since they last met, when Nadal won their quarter-final at this very same court in Paris during the French Open. However, Nadal admitted that his long-time rival is favourite this time.
- 16:05 (IST)Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's singles tennis match of Paris Olympics 2024 between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from this blockbuster clash.
