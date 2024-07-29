Rafael Nadal insists Novak Djokovic will be the favourite when they clash at the Paris Olympics, after the Spaniard battled to victory over Marton Fucsovics in the first round on Sunday. Nadal had left his participation in the singles in doubt until the last minute because of a thigh injury, and was made to work hard for his 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory. The 38-year-old -- who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on the clay of Roland Garros -- believes old rival Djokovic will be favourite when they meet for the 60th time.

"Situations are completely different for him, for me. He's being very competitive. I was not being very competitive for the last two years, so in that case, I think probably he is the clear favourite," said Nadal, who holds an 8-2 head-to-head advantage over the Serb at Roland Garros.

"I'm going to try my best to bring the best to the court and then let's see how far I can go and how many problems I can create for him."

The latest chapter of a generation-defining rivalry, and perhaps the final act, will bring Nadal and Djokovic full circle -- the duo having met as teenagers in their very first meeting in the 2006 Roland Garros quarter-finals.

Outside round-robin matches in the season-ending ATP Finals, their second-round encounter at the Olympics will be the earliest they have ever met at a tournament.

"It has always been super special to play against Novak, no doubt about that," said Nadal. "But the difference is normally we have been playing for finals or for semi-finals.

"Of course, it's an Olympics... every match is super special. But it's true that at the same time, almost every single match that I played against Novak, I arrive at it with a different situation that I am today.

Advertisement

"So that makes the match more difficult for me and more unpredictable. But, I always have hope, I always believe."

'Fighting spirit'

Nadal, a singles gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and doubles champion at Rio four years later, is playing just his seventh tournament of 2024.

He reached the final in Bastad last weekend but suffered a setback in training on Wednesday, jeopardising his hopes of appearing at a fifth Olympics.

Advertisement

Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles on Saturday, but he had his right thigh heavily bandaged as the pair won their first-round match in straight sets.

His leg sported similar strapping against Fucsovics, but Nadal said he was feeling "good". "Bit tired, of course. I mean, a long match, but at the same time... it was a good test," said Nadal.

"The good thing is I was able to play at a good level of tennis for a while. That always gives hope. And then (the) negative stuff is I was not able to hold that great level."

Fucsovics suggested the Spaniard still had what it takes to beat Djokovic, who leads the career head-to-head 30-29.

"He was fighting until the end, so his fighting spirit is still at the top still, but he's not at his best playing level," said Fucsovics.

"But if he has a good day he can beat him (Djokovic) still."