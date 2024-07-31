Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals, Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off against America's Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles tennis match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday (IST). The Spaniards made it to the quarterfinals with a thrilling win over Netherlands' allon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof. After losing the first set 6-4, the Dutch pair took Nadal and Alcaraz right down to the tiebreaker in the second set, which they ultimately won 7-2.

Here are the Live Updates from Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles match in Paris Olympic Games: