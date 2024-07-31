Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals LIVE, Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal-Alcaraz Aim For Semi-Final Berth
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz vs Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek Men's Doubles Quarter-finals LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off against America's Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in the quarterfinals
Olympics 2024, Nadal-Alcaraz Tennis Men's Doubles Quarter-finals LIVE Updates© AFP
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals, Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off against America's Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles tennis match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday (IST). The Spaniards made it to the quarterfinals with a thrilling win over Netherlands' allon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof. After losing the first set 6-4, the Dutch pair took Nadal and Alcaraz right down to the tiebreaker in the second set, which they ultimately won 7-2.
Here are the Live Updates from Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles match in Paris Olympic Games:
- 21:22 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of tennis men's doubles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz and Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek. The winner will inch closer to an Olympic medal tonight. Stay connected!
