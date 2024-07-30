Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics Live Streaming: Spanish duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz take on Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in men's doubles tennis match of Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday (IST). Earlier on Monday, Alcaraz battled through his groin niggle and defeated Griekspoor 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) to stay on course for a gold medal to add to his four Grand Slam titles. On the other hand, Nadal was swept off court by old rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the pair's 60th meeting. The defeat ended injury-plagued Nadal's outside hopes of winning a second singles gold after his 2008 triumph in Beijing.

But Alcaraz can still help his compatriot win a second doubles gold after Nadal teamed with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Games. On the other hand, Griekspoor, 28, lost for the third time in three meetings with Alcaraz and has yet to win a set off the Spaniard.

When will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, July 30 (IST).

Where will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match will take place at Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

What time will the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match is expected to start at 3:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match?

The Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)