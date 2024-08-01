Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India shooter Swapnil Kusale after his bronze medal triumph in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Swapnil Kusale's performance and said that it is special because he's shown great resilience and skills. "Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024.

His performance is special because he's shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness," PM Modi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Swapnil Kusale has set an example of triumph and will inspire millions.

"Proud of you, Swapnil Kusale, for winning the bronze medal in the 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final event at the #ParisOlympics2024. You have set an example of triumph that will inspire millions to take on the challenges in the field of sports. Keep winning and continue to make the nation proud," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya congratulated Swapnil on the medal and said the country was extremely proud of him.

"Congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning a historic BRONZE medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024! The first Indian to win a medal in the Olympics in this event--your achievement makes us incredibly proud," the Minister posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

In the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

