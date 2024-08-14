Rewards continue to rain for Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem who made history in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, clinching the first-ever gold medal for his country in individual sports. Since Arshad has returned to Pakistan, rewards in both cash and kind have been pouring in. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a cash prize of PKR 150 million (approx. INR 4.5 crore) and a civil award for Pakistani javelin hero Arshad.

Nadeem sent the entire Pakistan into a state of jubilation last week when he broke the Olympic record of 90.57 set by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway in 2008, with his throw in the men's javelin final. Arshad, by hitting 92.97m, beat Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo champion, for the top podium spot despite the Indian hitting his season-best 89.45 for silver.

At a dinner ceremony in Islamabad, organised in the honour of Nadeem, Pakistan PM Sharif paid tribute to the athlete who made the country proud in Paris. He also promised a whopping sum of PKR 100 million for Arshad's coach Salman Iqbal Butt.

"Success of Arshad Nadeem provides ample proof that meager resources, difficulties and challenges are not a hurdle in the way of success," Sharif said.

The Pakistan PM also announced Hilal Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian award, for Nadeem. Not just that, the announcement of the establishment of Arshad Nadeem High-Performance Academy at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, was also made. The Pakistan PM also announced the establishment of a sports endowment fund of PKR 1 billion.

Prime Minister #ShehbazSharif hosted a banquet in honour of Olympic Gold Medalist & the new Olympic record holder #ArshadNadeem at the PM House.



He presented a cheque of Rs.150 million to Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in javelin throw at the #ParisOlympics2024.



A road… pic.twitter.com/CGyOy37bNo — Shafek Koreshe (@shafeKoreshe) August 13, 2024

It was also reported by Pakistan's Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar that Arshad will be the chief guest at the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad.

"Good news is coming from all directions," Tarar said, highlighting the celebrations all across Pakistan that have unfolded since Arshad clinched gold medal in Paris.

"Arshad Nadeem received a befitting welcome for his extraordinary achievement; his plane was given a water cannon salute," Tarar said. He also urged filmmakers to capture the athlete's journey from Mian Channu to Paris in a biographical movie.

