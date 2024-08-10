As Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Paris Olympic Games, her biggest challenge wasn't to compete against an astounding list of wrestlers but to manage her weight as she was competing in the 50kg category, contrary to the 53kg category she was more comfortable in. Months before the Olympic Games were to start in Paris, Vinesh tried to do her best and fetch the lone 53kg spot, but Antim Panghal, a 2023 World Championship bronze medallist in the weight category, had won slot in this category.

Antim facing a 0-10 elimination in the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024. As the entire Indi stares at the nature of affairs that unfolded in the Paris Games, many wonder if Vinesh would've fetched a medal by competing in the 53kg category.

What led to Vinesh Phogat competing in the 50kg category, and not 53kg?

Vinesh has been wrestling in the 53kg category for the last five to six years. She had an ACL surgery in August last year which ruled her out of action for a few months. It was then that Antim sealed the Olympic quota for the 53kg category for India.

As per a report in Sportstar, Vinesh wanted to compete in the still manageable 53kg category but Antim Panghal had already claimed that spot. Vinesh even asked the federation for a trial to be conducted, asking for specific dates, but the federation didn't provide any clarity.

What About The Trials?

The IOA's ad-hoc committee for wrestling conducted trials for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in March.

The rule set was the winner of the trial woukd go on to compete in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers and runner-up at the Asian Championships.

The committee decided that four top players in every weight category, including 53kg category, would then compete among themselves to determine a challenger for the quota-winners to decide on the Olympic spot. Antim was the quota winner in the 53kg as she finished with a bronze at the World Championships.

Like in shooting, in wrestling, the quota is given to the National Olympic Committee and not the player.

What happened in the trials

In the trials, Vinesh participated in two weight categories - 50 and 53kg. The ad-hoc committee made an exception and allowed Vinesh to compete in both categories.

Vinesh won the trials in 50kg, thus earning the right to compete at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Bishkek. She had to reach 53kg category to feature in the top four to challenge Antim at a later date. Vinesh achieved her target.

Later, Vinesh won the quota in 50kg for Paris 2024 during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

Where the trials conducted?

The final trials were not held as most wrestlers who won the quotas said that it would hamper their Olympics preparation. The seven-member Wrestling Federation of India selection committee then decided not to hold the trials and sent the respective quota-winners to their categories.